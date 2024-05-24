Authorities respond to reports of over 100 cars racing down street in Thousand Oaks; 2 arrested

Law enforcement officials responded to multiple calls of over 100 vehicles racing along a main thoroughfare in Thousand Oaks and ended up arresting two men in connection with the illegal street takeover.

Reports of illegal street racing activities involving “100 to 150 cars in a pack” along Westlake Boulevard first came in just after 6:10 p.m. Sunday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The initial caller stated they observed over 100 vehicles racing on Westlake Boulevard going southbound towards East Potrero Road,” VCSO stated. “Within minutes of the first call, [sheriff’s dispatch] received multiple additional calls from concerned residents in the area…the callers described seeing 100 to 150 cars in a pack that were driving recklessly, aggressively and racing each other.”

Thousand Oaks Police Department officers were already in the area when the calls came out and quickly responded to the scene. Upon arriving, they observed illegal racing activities, including “speed contests and the exhibition of speed.”

Most of the participants of the street takeover – said by police to be members of an “out-of-county car club” attending an organized event – left the area and traveled south on CA-23 when the police arrived, however others were still racing and were stopped by TOPD officers, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

“In conclusion, two subjects were arrested for engaging in a speed contest,” VCSO said. “Additionally, multiple vehicles were cited for various vehicle code infractions…the two vehicles engaged in racing were impounded by the TOPD for 30 days.”

Authorities identified the two men as Brylen Baucham, 25, of Harbor City, and Sergio Cruz, 29, of Los Angeles.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and Thousand Oaks city officials have a zero-tolerance policy for any illegal street racing activities. Vehicles don’t have to be “racing” to be impounded; according to VCSO, the California Vehicle Code prohibits “aiding, abetting or blocking” authorities.

