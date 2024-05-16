Authorities release name of passenger killed in Merced County rollover crash

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a passenger killed in a rollover crash on Highway 152 in Merced County, as 32-year-old Yhon Moises Panduro Chavez, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. in the area of Highway 152, west of Harmon Road on April 30. Authorities said a 52-year-old Los Banos man was driving a 2003 GMC vehicle west on Highway 152 with three passengers.

For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle which caused it to leave the roadway and travel down a dirt embankment overturning multiple times, according to the CHP. Authorities said the passenger was not wearing a seat belt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

All other occupants appeared to have been wearing seat belts and suffered moderate injuries, the CHP said.