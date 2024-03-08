Authorities release the identity of man killed in fire at Ridgefield's Toddle Inn

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office released the identity of the victim of the fire that destroyed a former bed-and-breakfast in Ridgefield on Wednesday.

The body of 42-year-old Xavier Contreras was found in the main floor of the former Toddle Inn after fire suppression efforts from Ridgefield Police and members of the Ridgefield Fire Department, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities did not say why the man was in the building or how the fire started.

Deputy Chief Gary Bonacci told NorthJersey.com on Wednesday that the building has been vacant for months with no gas or electricity. Additionally, the doors and windows were boarded up prior to the fire to prevent squatters from getting in, according to Ridgefield Battalion Chief Scott Russo.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Arson Task Force is investigating the origin and cause of the fire that left only a pile of rubble at what was formerly the site of the Toddle Inn.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Identity of man killed in fire at Ridgefield's Toddle Inn released