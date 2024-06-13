Authorities release cause of fiery truck crash that led to I-95 bridge collapse in Philly

One year after a commercial truck-tanker caught fire under a Philadelphia overpass and led to the partial collapse of Interstate 95, federal investigators have released new details about the crash.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the blaze — which led to the death of 53-year-old driver Nathan Moody — was likely caused by gasoline escaping from an uncovered "manhole" on top of the tanker.

Moody, who was following the posted speed limit, lost control of the vehicle as he was exiting I-95 onto Cottman Avenue on the morning of June 11, 2023.

Surveillance footage shows an open "manhole" cover on the oil tanker that overturned and caught fire on I-95 in Philadelphia on June 11, 2023.

The tanker overturned onto its right side, according to reports, and slid along a concrete barrier. Gasoline spilled out onto the road, according to investigators, and friction caused it to catch fire. Some of the burning gasoline entered nearby storm drains, leading to small explosions that "violently ejected" manhole covers along the path of the system.

The vehicle was carrying about 8,500 gallons of gasoline from Buckeye Terminal in Wilmington to a Philadelphia Wawa for Penn Tank Lines Incorporated, according to reports.

Surveillance video from Buckeye Terminal showed that the 16-inch cover over the forward fuel tank compartment was open when the truck arrived, and remained open when it left. Investigators said it was likely that, when the driver lost control of truck, the gas spilled out of the opening and ignited.

It is also possible that the impact breached another fuel tank, but the National Transportation Safety Board said that was "less probable."

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: I-95 bridge collapse likely caused by gas spilling from open hatch