Authorities release arrest numbers for Hangout Fest 2024

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2024 Hangout Music Fest ended Saturday and brought a lot of people out to the beaches to listen to artists like Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey and Odesza.

In addition to music, the City of Gulf Shores Police Department said the event brought some crime.

Below are the arrest numbers from the Hangout Music Festival:

Offense Total Arrests GSPD BCSO Possession of Marijuana 2nd 12 2 10 Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance 78 10 68 Public Intoxication 12 2 10 Distribution Controlled Substance 3 0 3 Possessing Forged Instrument 4 0 4 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 4 0 4 Disorderly Conduct 4 1 3 Criminal Tresspass 2nd 2 2 0 Resisting Arrest 1 0 1 Warrant- Alias 1 0 1 Underage Possession of Alcohol 4 2 2 Attempt to Elude LE Officer 2 1 1 Doing Business Without a License 2 2 0 Tampering with Physical Evidence 1 0 1 Prohibited Operation of Unmanned Aircraft System 1 1 0

