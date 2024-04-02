Authorities recover man’s body from Falls Lake after reported drowning

Search crews recovered the body of a man who drowned in Falls Lake Monday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a possible drowning about 6:30 p.m. near the Holly Point Boat Ramp. Crews searched for about three hours, when they found the man about 9:50 p.m.

Authorities have not released the man’s name.

Witnesses said the man went swimming while he was with friends. He “went under” and did not resurface, according to a news release.

Numerous agencies responded to the search and rescue effort, including local fire departments, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and North Carolina State Park.

The boat ramp is about 5 miles from the intersection of N.C. 98 and N.C. 50.