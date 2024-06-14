Authorities recover body from Lake MacBride after searching for more than an hour

A man was found dead in Lake MacBride Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a report that a male had jumped into Lake MacBride near the spillway and did not emerge from the water shortly after 3 p.m., the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Authorities recovered the body of an adult male after searching the water for more than an hour.

The sheriff's office did not disclose the man's identity in its release so they could properly notify the victim's family.

Spillway is near Coralville Dam

The spillway is a few steps west of the Coralville Dam and on the southwest side of the reservoir. Swimming is permitted a bit further from the dam and spillway.

"Low-head" dams can pose significant threats to nearby swimmers, though the Coralville dam is not a low-head.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources refers to areas just above and below dams as part of the "drowning machine," where what looks like calm or safe water can quickly suck swimmers into the current and underwater.

The Johnson County Metro Dive Team, the Solon and North Liberty Fire Departments, the Iowa DNR, and the Johnson County Medical Examiner were among the responders on the scene Thursday.

Additional details were not immediately available regarding the nature of the incident. The sheriff's office said the case remains under investigation.

