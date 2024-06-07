Authorities raid alleged fencing operation at Santa Fe home

Jun. 6—Two women are charged in an alleged fencing operation that saw stolen goods being bought and sold — or traded with fentanyl — out of a garage in Santa Fe.

Authorities described the operation as akin to the stores from which the goods were stolen, with open and close times and a line of shoppers down the driveway.

Molly Maestas, 52, and Sandra Salazar, 56, are each charged with organized retail crime and conspiracy charges in the case. Both have been booked into the Santa Fe Adult Detention Center.

The women each face up to 12 years in prison if convicted. It is unclear if either woman has an attorney.

Lauren Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Raúl Torrez, said agents raided the home Thursday, arresting Maestas and Salazar and finding $5,000 worth of stolen goods. She said guns and drugs were also found inside the home, "which may lead to additional charges."

Rodriguez said two other suspects evaded capture during the raid and warrants have been issued for their arrest. Court records show Maestas and Salazar told authorities a relative living at the home sold fentanyl from the garage and traded it for stolen goods.

"Organized retail crime has changed our everyday shopping experience — from higher prices to products being locked behind cages to dangerous encounters in store parking lots — and it is time for us to fight back," Torrez said in a statement. "Today, our Organized Retail Crime Unit took down perpetrators from a serious crime ring. Fencers of stolen retail goods should be on notice that we won't stop using sophisticated operations like today's to put them away."

It was not actual law enforcement, according to court records, but investigators from corporations like TJ Maxx and Home Depot that initially uncovered the operation.

In April, two such investigators spotted "unusual activity" at an Allsup's convenience store on Cerrillos Road, near Siler, according to a criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court. The "activity" was a crowd of people milling about with backpacks, duffel bags and carts full of items.

Authorities said the investigators watched the crowd as they "systematically" filtered into a nearby neighborhood to a home in the 1100 block of Calle La Reslana. The home's garage was partially open and brand-new merchandise could be seen inside.

Investigators surveilled the home, watching dozens of people go into the garage with "full bags or backpacks" and leave with them empty, according to the complaint. They recognized some of the people and vehicles bringing stolen goods as suspects and getaway vehicles from shoplifting at their own stores.

Authorities said investigators could see unopened tools, purses and even a Dollar Tree basket and Walmart shopping cart in the garage. The garage would open, and "within two minutes," people would line up with stolen goods, but some would go in empty-handed.

"At times, it almost appeared as if the individuals were waiting in line at a store," according to the complaint.

Authorities say during this time people could be seen apparently using drugs in the front yard of the home, according to the complaint.

The investigators identified two categories of people: those who brought stolen goods and others who arrived with nothing and would be "browsing or shopping" at the home.

"In most cases it was unclear what, if anything, they left with," according to the complaint. "... (T)he residents were likely using some form of electronic communication to advertise that they were open and willing to see visitors."

Authorities say many of those who visited the home with items "also appear to be indigent or transient."

"What is done with the merchandise after it is obtained and how or if that merchandise is reintroduced into the market is the subject of this investigation," according to the complaint. "... It appears that this residential location is having a damaging influential impact on the surrounding neighborhood, (retailers) and overall community of Santa Fe."

After Maestas and Salazar were arrested following Thursday's raid, they told authorities a relative who lived at the home was responsible for the activity.

Court records show the home was the site of a drug raid in December and State Police arrested the relative for having fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On Thursday, Maestas and Salazar told authorities the relative lived in the garage, and no drugs or stolen items were brought into the house.

Authorities say they found apparently stolen items in both Maestas and Sandoval's bedrooms, including a Magic Bullet blender, an unopened Xbox controller and a "factory sealed 10-pack of socks."