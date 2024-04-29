Authorities make quick arrest following attempted robbery at Bellingham liquor store

Bellingham law enforcement officers recently arrested a man suspected of stealing cash from a liquor store on Guide Meridian.

According to authorities, around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, Jesse Joseph Moon, 32, implied he had a gun while pointing an unidentified object at a victim in Meridian Liquor Store. The victim refused to comply with Moon’s demands and, armed with a baseball bat, chased Moon out of the liquor store, Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department told The Bellingham Herald.

Moon made his escape in blue Dodge truck. The vehicle looked purple under some light, and the truck’s distinctive color helped law enforcement locate the suspect and make the arrest.

A suspect identified as Jesse Joseph Moon was arrested for first degree robbery in Bellingham.

Deputies from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office recognized the description of the suspect and began checking prior cases and body camera footage, which led them to identify the suspect as Moon. At around 5:30 p.m. deputies checked an associated address in the 5500 block of Guide Meridian.

Deputies spotted a vehicle and person matching the suspect’s description, and multi-jurisdictional backup resources were called, as it was believed he may have been armed.

When the suspect was contacted by law enforcement, he was identified as Moon and taken into custody without incident.

Moon was arrested for first-degree robbery and remains in custody at Whatcom County Jail.