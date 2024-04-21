Authorities offer more detail about fatal shooting on Delstate's campus. What we know

Authorities have released more details about the fatal shooting of a young woman on the campus of Delaware State University early Sunday morning.

Dover Police Department reported that the Delaware State University Police Department received a call for shots fired on campus, near the Warren-Franklin Hall dormitory around 1:40 a.m. on April 21. Officers responded and found an 18-year-old female from Wilmington who had been shot in the upper body. Officers administered emergency aid to the victim before she was transported to Bayhealth Hospital for treatment.

Police said the woman died at the hospital as a result of her injuries. The victim's name is being withheld until her family has been notified. She was not enrolled as a student at the university.

INITIAL STORY: Fatal shooting reported on campus of Delaware State University. Police investigating

Delaware State University officials released a statement assuring the university community that "all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community" will be taken. Counseling services are available for students.

Amid the increased police patrol, the university closed its campus, suspended visitation and canceled all events.

An ongoing investigation

There were no other reported injuries. There is no description available for the suspect.

The incident is being jointly investigated by the Dover Police Department and the Delaware State University Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dover Police release statement about fatal shooting at DelState