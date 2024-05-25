Authorities in Northeast Oklahoma warn residents of possible fraud situation

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami police are warning Four State residents about a possible fraud situation, leaving hundreds of residents out of thousands of dollars.

Miami authorities say they’ve been receiving complaints involving a local travel agency, Wiford Tour and Travel.

Police say Wiford has taken over $100,000 from over 200 Miami residents.

Authorities say customers would purchase trips and vacations through the travel agency and never receive their tickets or trip info.

Police say the couple behind the business has been involved in scams in North Dakota using a different business name.

Wiford Travel just had a ribbon cutting about six months ago and that’s just about the time officials say the scam started.

The investigation is ongoing – but if you believe you are a victim of this travel scam, please contact the Miami Police Department.

