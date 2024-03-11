Authorities: Man struck by train dies at scene in Socorro

A man in his 20s died after being struck by a train overnnight in Socorro, authorities said.

The man was struck by a train a little before midnight Sunday, March 10, at the railroad crossing in the 200 block of North Nevarez Road near Alameda Avenue, Socorro Police Department officials said.

The man died at the scene of the accident. The man's name has not been released as police work to notify the next of kin, officials said.

More: Fatal rollover crash prompts lane closures on Doniphan Drive and Redd Road

The incident remains under investigation, officials said.

The scene was cleared by police about 5 a.m. Monday, but railroad crossings in the area are closed as a "safety precautions from last night's incident," officials said. Crossings at Nevarez Road, Moon Road, Rio Vista Road, and Horizon Boulevard are being blocked to traffic by a different train than the one involved in the fatal incident, officials said.

No further information has been released.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man dies after being struck by train in Socorro