Authorities look for driver of Sheboygan County pursuit, passenger shot ‘several rounds’ at deputies
HERMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are looking for the driver of a pursuit Saturday night on WIS 32, where during the incident a passenger shot several rounds at deputies and was later found dead.
According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop around 11:20 p.m. on March 2 on WIS 32 and County Road FF in the Town of Herman. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was pursued by law enforcement.
After the vehicle stopped a second time in the area of County Road M and County Line Road, the passenger reportedly exited the car and fired several rounds at the deputies. The passenger, a 25-year-old man, then fled on foot and the driver, later identified as, and believed to be, 28-year-old Mario Rezall Dajaun Doyle Jr., fled the scene in the vehicle.
No officers were injured during the alleged shooting.
Members of the Sheboygan County and Manitowoc Drone Teams were sent to the scene to help apprehend the 25-year-old.
As the drone was approaching the area they believed him to have fled to, responding officers reported hearing a distant gunshot. Authorities then found him dead with a gunshot wound.
The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident. No Law Enforcement Officers discharged their firearms during this incident.
Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies do not think that Doyle is still in Sheboygan County and are asking the public to not approach him if spotted but to call their local law enforcement instead.
The following agencies assisted the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office during the incident:
Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office
Manitowoc Police Department
Canine Sheboygan Police Department
Elkhart Lake Police Department
Wisconsin State Patrol
Sheboygan County Highway Department
Sheboygan County Drone Team
Manitowoc County Drone Team
Orange Cross Ambulance
Ada Fire Department
No additional information was provided.
