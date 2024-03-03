Authorities look for driver of Sheboygan County pursuit, passenger shot ‘several rounds’ at deputies

HERMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are looking for the driver of a pursuit Saturday night on WIS 32, where during the incident a passenger shot several rounds at deputies and was later found dead.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop around 11:20 p.m. on March 2 on WIS 32 and County Road FF in the Town of Herman. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was pursued by law enforcement.

Rural searches with help from neighboring Wisconsin counties continue for Elijah Vue, DNR searches Lake Michigan shoreline

After the vehicle stopped a second time in the area of County Road M and County Line Road, the passenger reportedly exited the car and fired several rounds at the deputies. The passenger, a 25-year-old man, then fled on foot and the driver, later identified as, and believed to be, 28-year-old Mario Rezall Dajaun Doyle Jr., fled the scene in the vehicle.

No officers were injured during the alleged shooting.

Members of the Sheboygan County and Manitowoc Drone Teams were sent to the scene to help apprehend the 25-year-old.

As the drone was approaching the area they believed him to have fled to, responding officers reported hearing a distant gunshot. Authorities then found him dead with a gunshot wound.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into this incident. No Law Enforcement Officers discharged their firearms during this incident. Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies do not think that Doyle is still in Sheboygan County and are asking the public to not approach him if spotted but to call their local law enforcement instead.

Armed subject shot, killed by Janesville officer during standoff, Wisconsin DOJ investigating

The following agencies assisted the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office during the incident:

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

Manitowoc Police Department

Canine Sheboygan Police Department

Elkhart Lake Police Department

Wisconsin State Patrol

Sheboygan County Highway Department

Sheboygan County Drone Team

Manitowoc County Drone Team

Orange Cross Ambulance

Ada Fire Department

No additional information was provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.