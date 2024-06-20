Authorities look for cause of train crash that killed 2, injured 9 in Chile

Rescue personnel work next to the two trains involved in an early morning accident in the community of San Bernardo, in the south of Santiago, Chile, on Thursday. At least two people were killed. Photo by Elvis Gonzalez/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- At least two people died and nine others were hurt Thursday in an early morning train crash near Santiago, Chile.

In a statement on X, EFE Trains of Chile offered condolences to the relatives of the two railway workers from the Fepasa company who were killed in the accident between Maipo and Nos Bridge.

High-tonnage cranes were used to remove the damaged trains after the collision.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Public Ministry and the Railway Accident Investigation Unit.

The accident occurred early Thursday when a freight train carrying copper and a test train with 10 crew onboard collided.

Four Chinese nationals were among the injured. Conditions of the injured are unknown.

According to the Western Metropolitan Prosecutor's Office, the freight train carrying copper rammed an empty passenger train. The empty train at that time of the morning was conducting speed tests for the railway.

A central station had been in charge of monitoring rail traffic, officials said.