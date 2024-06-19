Authorities locate propane truck driver who left trailer that exploded on I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In the 24 hours following a trailer full of propane tanks that exploded on Interstate 5, speculation mounted regarding the trailer’s truck driver.

However, Portland police say the driver — whose identity remains unknown to the public — reported the incident to a representative with their company.

“The Portland Fire Investigations Unit believes the fire started in the driver’s side wheel well area of the trailer and was a mechanical issue,” officials said. “There is no indication of any criminal act.”

Because the fire was not caused by a crash, authorities said no law would require the driver to remain at the scene and exchange information with police.

Portland Fire and Rescue said the blaze broke out just before 5 a.m. near the North Killingsworth intersection with flames pouring out of the trailer.

But when crews got to the scene, they discovered the truck had already been disconnected from the trailer — and the driver nowhere to be found. Authorities said the truck driver likely unhitched the tractor from the trailer and drove off.

Shortly after fire crews arrived, the tanks began exploding.

“Officers thought, upon arrival, that they might be able to stop them quickly,” PF&R spokesperson Rick Graves said. “In the period of about 15 seconds, with the increased number of tanks getting involved and beginning to pop like popcorn across the freeway, they quickly decided to create a safety shadow and have a different plan.”

Authorities shut down all lanes of I-5 while crews used nearly 5,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.

Dan Peterson, a neighbor living nearby, said the experience startled him as he was relaxing with his cat in bed and texting a friend.

“I thought we were at war, because you know how the world is these days. It’s getting crazy out there. And I was so scared” he said. “Oh my God, you’d think we’re in hell.”

Oregon Department of Transportation crews worked to grind and repave the roads, which reopened Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but authorities do not believe it was intentionally set.

