Authorities locate and arrest an OCCC escapee

Isaac Edayan

Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials today announced they have located, identified and arrested a pre-trial detainee who escaped from the Oahu Community Correctional Center on Friday.

The department sought the public's help in finding Isaac Edayan, 39, who was reported as missing during a headcount at around 6 p.m. Friday, according to a department news release. He was arrested at 8:14 a.m. today, according to a police report.

Both the Honolulu Police Department and state sheriffs were notified.

Edayan is charged with operating a vehicle after his license had been suspended or revoked for driving under the influence, officials said.

