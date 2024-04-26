Authorities investigating ‘untimely death’ of man found in CT river

Police are investigating the untimely death of a man found in a river in Waterbury on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 135 East Liberty St. around 11:12 a.m. on the report of a body that was found in the Mad River, according to a statement issued by Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police Department.

Bessette said crews removed the body, which was later identified as an adult male.

“At this time, there does not appear to be any suspicious conditions involving this incident and it remains under investigation,” Bessette said. “We are awaiting the results of an autopsy from the CT OCME prior to releasing the identity of the victim.”

Bessette asked that anyone with information on the investigation contact the police department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.