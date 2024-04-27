Authorities investigating suspicious deaths of two horses on Wisconsin property

CAREY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies are investigating the suspicious deaths of two horses that happened recently on a property in a northern Wisconsin town.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, the suspicious deaths happened sometime on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning on a property off of County Highway C in the Town of Carey.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Lieutenant Foryan or Sergeant Wozniak of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 715-561-3800.

No other details were provided.

