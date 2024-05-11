Authorities are investigating the slashing of a girl in East Harlem

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Authorities are investigating the slashing of an 11-year-old in East Harlem.

Police say a little girl was attacked on 115th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues and that the aggressor ran into this subway station on East 116th and Lexington Avenue.

It happened Friday afternoon at around 2.

Parents around the neighborhood, like Yves Pierre, say they are very concerned this happened to a child.

“I have an 11-year-old myself, so it is kind of a mess that’s going on out here. New York used to be a safe city, but now it is kind of hectic,” he said.

Mario Barber, an MTA security guard at the subway station, claims he encountered the alleged Aggressor. “He seemed kind of delusional,” he said.

Barber also described the man as being erratic and that he was unarmed.

“I asked him what happened he said a group of people were chasing him and trying to kill him. I kept him, but he started running, and someone yelled he stabbed someone, so I immediately grabbed him and held for the police,” he added.

The alleged perpetrator managed to get away.

“He ran upstairs,” said Barbed.

There was heavy police presence following the slashing; police took a man into custody steps away from the train station.

“I Am very concerned because I also have a 3-year-old daughter that I have to raise, and I don’t want her to witness this,’ concluded Pierre.

The child was taken to Harlem Hospital, where she is expected to survive. The reason behind this attack remains unknown.

