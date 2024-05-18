Authorities investigating an 'officer-involved shooting' today in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — Authorities are at the scene this afternoon at what Fort Pierce Police officials are describing as an “officer-involved shooting” in the area of North 25th Street and Avenue P, according to a statement issued on social media.

Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are assisting with an investigation, Fort Pierce police stated on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officials stated there was no immediate threat to the public but warned people to avoid the area. No additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Playoff softball: John Carroll advances; Centennial, Jensen Beach lose narrowly in region finals

'A gentle giant': Palm Beach family mourns loss of son in spearfishing accident

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers and is writer and co-host of "Uncertain Terms," a true-crime podcast. Reach her at melissa.holsman@tcpalm.com. If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Fort Pierce Police report an officer-involved shooting today