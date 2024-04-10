Authorities investigating fire that broke out at Corpus Christi-Holy Rosary School

Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at a parochial school in Westchester County on Wednesday.

A fire broke out at around 2 p.m. at the Corpus Christi-Holy Rosary School Cafeteria in Port Chester.

Port Chester Fire Dept. Chief Angelo Sposta said the fire took about 20 minutes to get under control. No injuries were reported, however the cafeteria did sustain some minor damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Sposta said.

Corpus Christi-Holy Rosary School, founded in 1959, serves more than 400 students for pre-k through 8th grade, and is under the direction of the Salesian Sisters and the Archdiocese of New York.

