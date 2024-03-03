Authorities investigating death of a woman in Paramount
Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a death that occurred in Paramount late Saturday night, authorities said.
The sheriff’s department said the “incident” occurred at 11:29 p.m. Saturday on the 8500 block of Flower Street. Information on what exactly transpired immediately made available.
Man stabbed to death at Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant in Long Beach
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was yet to be identified publicly as of Sunday morning.
No other details, including a potential suspect description, were immediately made available.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.