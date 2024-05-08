Authorities investigating Aiken mayor for alleged exploitation of vulnerable adult

Aiken Mayor Teddy Milner is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Aiken Mayor Teddy Milner, also known as Theodora Ely, after the Aiken Department of Public Safety alerted the agency to allegations of elder abuse.

"SLED was requested by Aiken Department of Public Safety Director Charles Barranco on [Feb. 29] to investigate exploitation of a vulnerable adult allegations by Theodora Ely," according to Ryan Alphin, SLED executive affairs director.

" No additional information is available at this time," Alphin said.

Fatal Augusta shooting: Augusta man, 37, killed in early morning shooting on Tudor Drive

Other Augusta area media outlets reported Milner's attorney, Chris Austin, released an official statement Tuesday night saying Milner was facing "unwarranted scrutiny" for "unfounded accusations."

He wrote that Milner "vehemently denies any wrongdoing" and mentioned that her accusers did not reach out to her directly regarding "this personal family matter."Austin said he believes the allegations were initially reported to the Department of Social Services, which referred the case to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

He said the case was sent to SLED to avoid any conflicts of interest.

Milner's background

Milner was elected mayor of Aiken on Nov. 7, according to previous reporting. She ran as a Republican.

She is the founder and operator of two Aiken restaurants and a catering business − Stop Light Deli, It’s All Good deli and catering, according to her campaign website.

Her campaign signs boasted the hashtags, "accountability," "integrity" and "transparency."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Aiken mayor under investigation for alleged exploitation of vulnerable adult