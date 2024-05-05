Authorities investigate San Diego train collision

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Authorities are investigating a train collision involving one person in the city of San Diego on Sunday.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the non-fatal collision occurred at the intersection of Taylor Street and Pacific Coast Highway around 10:10 a.m., near milepost marker 254.25 on the North County Transit District train tracks.

San Diego police and firefighters responded to the scene, however, the individual did not sustain serious injuries and declined medical attention, authorities said.

The sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.