Authorities investigate drowning death of 6-year-old at New Jersey summer camp

The drowning death of a 6-year-old boy found unresponsive in his day camp’s swimming pool is under investigation.

Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in a statement obtained by NBC News that on June 24, the boy drowned while in a swimming pool at Liberty Lakes Day Camp on Florence Columbus Road in Mansfield Township.

A letter sent to parents from the camp also on June 24 and obtained by NBC News said that a camp lifeguard discovered the boy unresponsive in a swimming pool. Just before 2:00 pm, according to the letter from the camp and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, the lifeguard and camp staff pulled the boy out of the water, administered CPR and called 911.

EMTs arrived at the scene and transported the boy to the nearest hospital via ambulance, where he was pronounced dead “despite all lifesaving efforts,” the camp letter said.

Liberty Lakes Day Camp did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News.

“We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” the camp’s letter continued. “Our thoughts at this most difficult time are with our camper’s family, friends and loved ones, and we are respecting their privacy at this time.

The letter said that camp would resume the next day, noting that “experts recommend that the best thing we can do is to forge forward.”

The camp said in the letter that it has 3 registered nurses on staff, 25 lifeguards certified in first aid/CPR/AED, and an emergency medical services team “just down the street.”

A licensed clinical social worker employed by the camp is already providing and will continue to provide counseling for those who want or need help processing “what they witnessed,” the letter said.

A Burlington County medical examiner was expected to perform an autopsy on June 25, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, and an investigation is being conducted by both the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Mansfield Township Police Department.

The Liberty Lake Day Camp website says its sessions are scheduled to run through Aug. 16 and that it provides care and activities for children from the age of 4 to 9th and 10th grades (around 16 years old). The camp has instructional swim as a mandatory activity for campers in pre-kindergarten through 4th grade.

In May 2023, the CDC released a study that found drowning deaths were on the rise in the United States after decades of decline. Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death in children.

Liberty Lakes Day Camp is located in Burlington County, New Jersey, about 20 minutes outside of Trenton, New Jersey.

