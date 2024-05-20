Authorities investigate allegations that a Paterson educator had sex with a student

PATERSON — Law enforcement officials are investigating allegations that a staff member at the city's alternative education high school engaged in sex with a special needs student.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the probe, said a Paterson police report filed May 8.

The student at Alonzo “Tambua” Moody Academy is 19 years old, the police report said. The staff member was hired by the district in 2023. The employee was identified in the police report, but the name is not being published because authorities have not filed any charges at this point.

In New Jersey, it’s a crime for educators to have sex with students, even if the students have reached adult age.

The police report said a city police officer spoke at Moody Academy with a representative of the New Jersey Department of Children and Families, the agency responsible for protecting young people. The student’s mother also participated in the meeting between the Paterson police officer and the DCF worker, the police report said.

Authorities are investigating allegations that a staff member at Paterson’s Moody Academy engaged in sex with a special needs student.

The DCF representative said the Moody Academy staffer and the student allegedly engaged in sex three times during winter break, according to the police report. The educator also allegedly sent the student naked pictures, the police report said.

Education: Paterson school absenteeism rate is 42%. That exacerbates low student test scores

What did officials say?

Board of Education President Manny Martinez said he has been alerted to the fact that an investigation is going on.

“Without knowing any greater detail than that, I can’t comment,” Martinez said. “At this point, it’s just allegations.”

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson: Allegations that educator had sex with student investigated