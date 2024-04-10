Authorities identify woman who was hit, killed by car in Springfield

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the 33-year-old pedestrian struck by a vehicle on North Dirksen Parkway in Springfield on April 7.

Rebecca Stauffer of Greenview died from multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the accident, preliminary autopsy findings suggested.

Stauffer was hit near a railroad overpass near the 3900 block of North Dirksen Parkway shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

More: Petition claims new evidence exonerates 3 suspects in 1996 murder case

Stauffer was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Allmon.

According to a release from Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell, a caller to 911 stated Stauffer was in the roadway and was not breathing.

The driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe northbound on Dirksen Parkway told sheriff's deputies that she thought she struck a shopping cart in the road.

The driver stopped and exited her car, then discovered Stauffer in the roadway.

Deputies talked to the driver and other witnesses to the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Greenview, Illinois woman killed in accident identified by coroner