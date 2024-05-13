Authorities identify woman who died after being struck by a van outside of Bellingham

A woman who died after being struck by a van just north of Bellingham last week has been identified by authorities as Reyna Cruz, 24. Cruz’s last known address was in Lynden, according to Whatcom Medical Examiner Deb Hollis.

Authorities originally said the woman was age 33 and from Seattle, but Trooper Kelsey Harding with Washington State Patrol explained Monday that Cruz had another person’s identification on her at the time of her death.

Cruz was standing in the southbound lane of the Guide Meridian around 3:30 a.m. Friday, May 10 at the Smith Road intersection, when she was struck and killed by a 2019 Chevrolet van driven by a Lynden man who first reported the incident.

Cruz was declared deceased at the scene.