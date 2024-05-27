Authorities identify victim in fatal Jackson Township fire as 13-year-old boy

Jackson Township firefighters and police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Saturday night on Harris Avenue NW in Jackson Township.

JACKSON TWP. – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal apartment building fire Saturday night as 13-year-old Joshua Terry.

The Jackson Township Fire Department responded at 9:47 p.m. to the three-unit building on Harris Avenue NW following a 911 call about fire with an occupant inside.

The Stark County Coroner's Office released the victim's name and age on Monday.

The Fire Department issued a news release early Sunday morning about the fire, noting that the victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton. The release didn't state a cause of the fire, but noted that the Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal and Jackson police are assisting with the investigation.

“Our hearts go out to the family that lost a loved one today," Jackson Fire Chief Tim Berczik said in a prepared statement issued Sunday. "We want to urge all of our residents to have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and if you hear those alarms sound, please, get out, stay out and close the doors on the way out.”

Further details weren't available.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Jackson Township fire victim identified as 13-year-old Joshua Terry