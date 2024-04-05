Authorities identify victim of deadly Derry house explosion

Investigators on Friday identified the woman who died during a house explosion in Derry on Thursday morning.

76-year-old Laura Percival of Derry was pronounced dead at the scene after a home exploded on Goodhue Road just around 11:40 a.m., according to the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials say the cause of her death was due to complications of multiple blast injuries and the manner of her death was accidental.

A juvenile female was also injured in the blast and is being treated at a Boston hospital, according to authorities. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A neighbor tells Boston 25 News Percival and the juvenile female were grandmother and granddaughter.

A preliminary investigation determined a tree fell due to the high winds from Thursday’s nor’easter, crushing two propane tanks on the backside of the house, causing them to leak and explode. It is unclear where in the house Percival and the juvenile were at the time of the explosion.

According to a GoFundMe page for the family, the girl escaped through a hole in the foundation of the home.

Cell phone video from the scene shows the one-story home engulfed in flames.

Crews remained on scene for hours putting out hot spots.

Derry Fire Chief Shawn Haggert says arriving crews were hindered by the weather conditions and ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts during this difficult time.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

