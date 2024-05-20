Authorities identify remains found in 2020 as missing Florence woman

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), says that they have positively identified a woman who has been missing since 2020.

According to the CCSO, two hunters found human remains in a wooded area near Jarmon Lane in Leighton, Alabama in November 2020. The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to gather information and evidence.

Upon further investigation, the remains were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science. In September 2023, the remains were sent to the FBI Forensic Lab in Quantico, Virginia to attempt to match DNA to make a positive identification of the remains.

On Monday, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office did receive confirmation from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science that the remains were positively identified as Courtney V. Staggs, of Florence.

Staggs was reported missing in August 2020 by the Florence Police Department.

The death remains under investigation by the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office

