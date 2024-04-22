Authorities identify motorcycle rider killed in crash on Interstate 5 in Merced County

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a motorcycle rider killed in a Merced County crash along Interstate 5 earlier this month as 36-year-old Ledontea Sellers of Contra Costa County, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the April 7 crash at about 11:53 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, north of Canyon Road.

According to the CHP, it appears Sellers was riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle while passing a slower-moving truck that was pulling a box trailer while traveling north in the number one lane. According to the CHP, as the motorcycle was passing the truck, two tires reportedly broke off from the trailer and stuck the motorcycle.

Sellers was ejected from the motorcycle and crashed into the roadway, according to authorities. He suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.