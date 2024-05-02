Authorities identify motorcycle rider killed in Merced County crash

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a motorcycle rider killed in a collision along State Route 165 on Sunday as 37-year-old Andrew Lopez of Turlock, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the collision at about 9:18 p.m. on State Route 165 just north of River Road. According to authorities, the section of road where the collision occurred is located on a bridge over the Merced River.

According to the CHP, Lopez was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on State Route 165 directly behind a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban which was driven by a 23-year-old man from Stevinson. Authorities said it appears the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when for unknown reasons, the motorcycle collided with the rear of the Chevrolet.

The impact caused Lopez to be ejected from the motorcycle and off of the bridge, according to the CHP. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet who was not injured and cooperated with authorities, was determined to not be under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, according to the CHP.