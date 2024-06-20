Authorities identify man shot and killed in disturbance at Merced residence

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in Merced over the weekend as 41-year-old Miguel Trujillo Gonzalez, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

Police responded Saturday to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 1700 block of Conestoga Drive at about 3:41 p.m., according to Merced Police Sgt. Jeremy Salyers. Arriving officers located the victim inside the residence with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video surveillance, investigators identified a 14-year-old boy as a suspect in the shooting, according to police. Salyers said the suspect was located at a San Jose motel and taken into custody on Monday.

The suspect was booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex on suspicion of homicide, according to police. Authorities said the disturbance may have been related to an argument over money related to narcotics and the possible prostitution of a woman inside the residence.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Matthew Calcagno at 209-388-7718 or by email at calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.