Authorities identify man killed in crash

Mar. 23—The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the man killed in the crash Thursday night involving a semi and pickup truck on Interstate 90 near Albert Lea.

The State Patrol reports stated Bradley Duane Helin, 54, of Buffalo Center, Iowa, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities state Helin was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on I-90 at mile marker 154 near a 2001 Freightliner semi, which was also traveling westbound, when the two vehicles collided.

The Silverado came to rest in the center median. The semi rolled onto the driver's side. Its final rest was on the median shoulder and westbound lane.

The driver of the semi, Melisa Ann Keiser, 60, of Enid, Oklahoma, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Sustem in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor. The roads were listed as snowy and icy at the time of the crash.