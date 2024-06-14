Authorities identify man with ‘aggressive’ German shepherd who was fatally shot by Vancouver police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot to death by Vancouver police this past weekend after allegedly pointing a gun at officers with a German shepherd in tow was identified as 43-year-old Vadim V. Sashchenko.

According to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, Sashchenko was killed on June 8 after dying from “multiple gunshot wounds of the torso” when he was shot on a public sidewalk in Vancouver.

Mayor Wheeler announces plans to control all Portland bureaus ahead of city government change

On June 8, the Vancouver Police Department said in a release that the man was shot that afternoon near West 4th Street and Columbia.

The incident began around 1:45 p.m. when police were alerted to a man with a gun and “an aggressive German shepherd” who had gotten loose and bit at least one person. Just before 3 p.m. police spotted the man and dog and saw the dog try to bite a passerby.

After that, police said the man then pointed a gun at one of the officers, who shot and killed the man. Per standard protocol, two Vancouver police officers were placed on paid administrative leave. Officers also wore body cameras at the time, which will be reviewed and released later on, authorities said.

Portland Methodist churches celebrate removal of anti LGBTQ+ language

Officers eventually took control of the dog, as well, and he was given to the non-profit I Paw’d It Forward and eventually the Humane Society.

KOIN 6 News also spoke with several witnesses who saw the incident or its immediate aftermath unfold. Multiple witnesses said the incident drew a large police presence at the time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.