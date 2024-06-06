Authorities identify driver whose SUV careened over Boston intersection onto I-93 ramp

Police identified the driver involved in a deadly crash where an SUV burst through the barrier of a Boston intersection onto a highway ramp.

Casey Brown, 31, of Plymouth, was traveling on the Massachusetts Avenue Connector toward Frontage Road in his 2004 Dodge Durango on Wednesday morning when his Durango struck a concrete barrier and caught fire, according to State Police.

The SUV then careened over the barrier and came to rest on the exit 16 off-ramp on I-93. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. There were no other injuries reported.

Drone video shows the charred aftermath of the collision.

Several ramps of the I-93 and I-90 exchange were closed for several hours.

The reason for the crash remains under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and investigators from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

