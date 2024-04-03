Authorities ID teen killed in Braddock double shooting

Apr. 2—Authorities have identified the Braddock teenager killed Monday night in a double shooting in his hometown as Jeramyah Pollard.

Jeramyah, 16, died shortly before 8 p.m. near Lillie Avenue and Margaretta Street, the scene of the shooting, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

Both roads sit just blocks from North Braddock police headquarters.

A second boy who was shot was taken to a local hospital, where he remained stable on Tuesday afternoon, according to Allegheny County Police.

Police have not released his name.

Lt. Venerando Costa told reporters at the scene that a large fight among juveniles was happening at the time of the shooting.

"We'd really like people to step forward in this community and let us know what happened, and not take matters into their own hands as been happening while we're here on scene," Costa said. "Call the police, let the justice system handle it."

TribLive news partner WTAE reported that the juvenile killed was a male Woodland Hills School District student.

No arrests have been announced.

Woodland Hills superintendent Daniel Castagna said in a statement that there will be an increased police and security presence at the middle and high schools.

"Our district and community has once again suffered a tragic loss due to gun violence," he said. "Our collective hearts grieve for the family and for the community as a whole."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (255-8477).

Two Woodland Hills students were fatally shot near Margaretta Street in August, just as they were starting their senior year. Nazir Parker, 17, and Rimel Lamour Williamson, 17, both of Braddock, died there. A third person was hurt.

Staff writer Justin Vellucci contributed to this report.

Renatta Signorini is a TribLive reporter covering breaking news, crime, courts and Jeannette. She has been working at the Trib since 2005. She can be reached at rsignorini@triblive.com.