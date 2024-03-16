Authorities ID man found dead in Mesa mobile home fire suspected of arson

Authorities have identified the victim of a north Mesa mobile fire suspected of being arson.

Randy Floyd, 62, was found dead in a March 8 fire that damaged four homes near Center Street and Loop 202, according to Mesa police. How Floyd died has yet to be determined, according to Mesa Police Detective Brandi Myers. Police previously said homicide or suicide had not been ruled out as Floyd's manner of death.Evidence of an accelerant was found, raising suspicions the fire was intentionally started, police previously said. An investigation was underway to determine whether the fire started at more than one home, according to police.

Sometime before 2 a.m., the fire broke out. First responders arrived to see three homes affected and flames later moved to a fourth, according to police. The fire was taken out in half an hour by firefighters, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mesa police identify Randy Floyd as man killed in fire