Authorities ID man who died in Kewaunee County structure fire

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities found a man’s body during a structure fire on Thursday night in Kewaunee County and have since released his identity.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, the victim’s name is Dale E. Blazei, the 57-year-old property owner of where the fire occurred. Deputies said that Blazei is from Denmark.

Authorities were called to the scene in the N1800 block of Manitowoc Road around 10:50 p.m. on May 30. During efforts to put out the fire, authorities say the body of Blazei was found within the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Local 5 will update this story when more information is available.

