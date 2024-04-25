Authorities ID fisherman whose body was found in Green Lake

Apr. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — The missing fisherman whose body was found Tuesday has been identified as Chris Taylor, 65, from Green Lake Township, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office reported.

His sunken watercraft, a 14- to 16-foot, flat-bottom aluminum jon boat, was found by Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office divers around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Divers discovered his body an additional 70 to 100 feet toward the Green Lake public boat launch, where his SUV and trailer had been parked since Monday morning when Taylor had arrived to go fishing.

The dive team searched Green Lake using side scan sonar and information from the man's family.

"We searched just offshore from the boat launch where he launched at and, using that sonar, we found what we believed looked like a boat on the bottom," Lt. Jon Morgan said.

An underwater robot with a camera operated by the dive team's ROV unit confirmed that belief, he said.

The sheriff's office is investigating why the boat failed and what happened to cause the tragedy. His body was sent to Western Michigan University for an autopsy.