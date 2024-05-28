Authorities hunt Kentucky man who fled MS Coast courtroom during child sex crimes trial

A Kentucky man convicted of sexually assaulting and molesting a 7-year-old girl is wanted after he jumped bail and ran just before a Harrison County jury found him guilty of the crimes, according to District Attorney Crosby Parker.

Jimmy Joe Davis, 54, of Mondonville, Kentucky, attended the three-day trial but left the courthouse while the jury deliberated and never returned.

Judge Randi Mueller accepted the jury’s verdict and issued an arrest warrant for Davis for violating his bond. Davis is facing up to life in prison plus 15 years for the crimes.

Davis was living with a woman and her two children in Pass Christian when the crimes occurred.

The state Department of Child Protective Services first learned of the allegations after a CPS worker went to the child’s home for a visit due to an unrelated complaint.

During that visit, the 7-year-old told the CPS worker that “she had a secret with Mr. Jimmy, and it was about something that kids were not supposed to do,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Haley Broom.

The child later underwent a forensic interview with Canopy Advocacy Center, during which the little girl described Davis sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

“As the child detailed her experience to the jury, you could see the jurors physically react to what they were seeing,” Baker said in a press release.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department investigated the crimes.

Once Davis is captured, he will face sentencing.

To report information on his whereabouts, call Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or log on to mscoastcrimestoppers.com and leave a tip.