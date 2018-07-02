Authorities foil planned Fourth of July attack in Cleveland, FBI says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials have arrested a person accused of trying to help a foreign terrorist organization's plan to attack downtown Cleveland, Ohio, on the Fourth of July, an FBI spokeswoman said on Monday.

She declined to give additional details ahead of a news conference at 9:15 EDT (1315 GMT).

Downtown Cleveland along with many other U.S. cities host fireworks displays every year to celebrate the U.S. Fourth of July holiday. Cities typically ramp up security around large holiday events.

