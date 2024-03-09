Authorities detail fatal shooting of motorist by Wright County sheriff’s deputy

Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by a Wright County sheriff’s deputy in St. Michael following a traffic stop last weekend.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday that Jeffrey Chapman, 67, of Albertville, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the deputy who shot him as Austin Feenstra, saying the deputy fired his department handgun. Feenstra has about 10 months of law enforcement experience, the BCA said. He is on standard administrative leave.

According to the preliminary investigation, Feenstra attempted to stop Chapman at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday when he saw him driving erratically, weaving and slowing down, and then suddenly accelerating. Chapman drove about two blocks before stopping for the deputy. He got out of his vehicle and began walking toward Feenstra. Despite Feenstra telling him to stop, Chapman continued walking toward him. Feenstra kept backing away but Chapman followed him.

At one point, Chapman took out a length of pipe from his waistband. Feenstra fired his gun and struck Chapman multiple times. Officers performed lifesaving efforts but Chapman died at the scene.

Crime scene investigators from the BCA found a 9-inch metal pipe and cartridge casings at the scene.

Initially, Feenstra reported over the radio that Chapman had a knife but saw when he was providing medical aid that it was actually a pipe.

The Wright County sheriff’s office doesn’t have body cameras, but a squad car camera captured a portion of the incident. BCA agents are reviewing all video as part of the investigation.

