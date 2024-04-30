Authorities continue to investigate cases involving men found dead in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM — Authorities continue to investigate a pair of suspicious deaths that occurred in the past few weeks.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has still not determined the cause of deaths for Anthony Junior Lopez or Brooks Hood, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

The District Attorney's Office has termed Hood's death "suspicious" and Lopez's death an "apparent homicide." But authorities have not said anything in either case about a suspected cause of death, other than that both men had signs of trauma on their bodies.

Hood was found April 10 in a Fenwick Street home after police responded to an anonymous call. There they found the body of the 27-year-old Bridgeport, Connecticut, man.

Authorities at the time said Hood's body had "apparent trauma."

According to his obituary, he grew up in Connecticut and had a large family. He was a history buff and drew European territory maps as a hobby.

Authorities have not said why he was in Framingham or how long he had been dead when he was found. Authorities have said he was found on April 10, but his family lists his date of death as April 8.

Lopez, 30, of Framingham, was found about 10:30 p.m. on April 20 in an area used for trash behind Shoppers World. Lopez was an employee of Hot Table, a sandwich restaurant at the mall, and was working that night.

Authorities said Lopez suffered "obvious trauma," but did not disclose additional information.

His sister, Christina Caraballo, started a GoFundMe to raise money to help defray funeral costs. The family was seeking $5,000. As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, they had raised a little more than $2,600. To donate, visit https://gofund.me/79db73b9.

Both deaths remain under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney's Office, the Massachusetts State Police and Framingham police.

