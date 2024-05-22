Authorities confirm officer-involved shooting in Gulfport. Here’s what we know

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Gulfport, police confirmed Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 10 a.m. at the corner of Dedeaux Road and Three Rivers Road, Gulfport Police Sgt. Jason Ducre said.

Gulfport narcotics officers saw a “suspicious subject” walking down Dedeaux Road, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

Officers “attempted to make contact with the subject,” but the person fled and “presented a weapon towards the officers,” according to the Department of Public Safety.

The officers fired and struck the subject, the press release said.

Authorities transported the subject to a local hospital. The officers involved sustained no serious injuries, the Department of Public Safety said.

Gulfport Police and crime scene investigators were on the scene around 11:30 a.m. at an old bank building on the corner of the intersection. Traffic around the intersection had also slowed.

Ducre did not answer questions about the circumstances of the shooting or condition of the person who was shot and directed all further questions to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which investigates all officer-involved shootings in the state.

This is a developing story and will be updated.