Authorities conducting investigation on Narrumson Road in Wall

Authorities are conducting an investigation on the 1100 block of Narrumdon Road in Wall, Monmouth County, Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Wall Township Police Chief Sean O'Halloran said in a joint statement.

There is no active danger to the surrounding neighborhood, the two said in the statement. They did not specify what was under investigation, although News12 is reporting it appears skeletal remains were found.

The public is being asked to avoid the immediate area while the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released as it becomes available, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back with APP.com for more updates.

