Authorities: California woman kidnapped by ex-boyfriend

This undated photo provided by the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office shows Virginia Paris. Law enforcement officials are searching for Joseph Hetzel, who they say kidnapped Paris, his former girlfriend, and has been holding her against her will for several days. The sheriff's office says Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, that 52-year-old Hetzel kidnapped his ex-girlfriend on Friday. (Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man considered armed and dangerous kidnapped his former girlfriend in California and was spotted in Arizona twice in as many days as he held her against her will, authorities said.

Investigators believe Joseph Hetzel, 52, kidnapped Virginia Paris, 55, in Solvang on Friday and drove away in her black Chrysler sedan.

They were later spotted in Arizona and may be headed to Las Vegas, Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials said.

Investigators say they are "deeply concerned' about the safety of Paris.

Paris had obtained a restraining order against Hetzel after a domestic incident, sheriff's investigators said.

On Monday morning, the pair was seen leaving a hotel near the Grand Canyon after spending the night there, Phoenix TV station KNXV (http://bit.ly/2iXq41E ) reported.

They were seen Sunday at a Starbucks in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, where Paris approached a customer and said she needed help.

Hetzel saw the exchange, grabbed Paris, dragged out her out of the shop and kicked her into a car before driving off, investigators said.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

___

Follow Michael Balsamo on Twitter at http://twitter.com/MikeBalsamo1 .