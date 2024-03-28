Authorities have breakthrough in 2017 cold case killing; two sentenced for tampering

Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan, in collaboration with Sheriff Matt Bayles, announced significant developments in a long-standing cold case involving the death of John L. Stricklin, who was found shot on a neighbor's property on Pleasant Hill Road on April 27, 2017.

Initial investigations led to the charging of Barbara Lucille Stricklin, his estranged wife, with his murder. However, the case faced dismissal in the fall of 2017 when shell casings found at the scene were analyzed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and experts determined they originated from two different firearms.

The subsequent suicide of Barbara Stricklin in March 2018 brought another twist to the case, which remained open, according to a news release from the Prosecutor's Office.'

Jeremiah Martin

In January 2021, Grogan asked Bayles to revisit the investigation. Capt. Ken Rittenour and detective Christy Utley took up the case, uncovering discrepancies in testimonies through analysis and leveraging modern investigative techniques.

A pivotal turn came when a witness cooperated with investigators, revealing the involvement of Jeremiah Martin, Barbara Stricklin’s nephew, and Mary Martin, Barbara Stricklin's sister, in post-murder activities. Their actions included cleaning the crime scene and aiding Barbara Stricklin in concealing the murder.

Mary Martin

Grogan charged Mary Martin and Jeremiah Martin with tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Mary Martin pleaded guilty to attempted tampering, receiving an 18-month sentence, while Jeremiah Martin pleaded guilty to tampering and was sentenced to 36 months in prison.

Their cooperation with authorities further illuminated the sequence of events that followed John Stricklin's murder, confirming his estranged wife's role in the crime and the subsequent efforts to tamper with and hide evidence.

“Sheriff Bayles and I pursue justice, no matter how much time has passed,” Grogan said in the release. “The resolution of this case is another example of the commitment and technological expertise of our law enforcement partners and the advancements in investigative techniques that enable us to solve even the most challenging cases.”

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Two in Marion Co. sentenced in connection to death of John Stricklin