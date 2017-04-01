Authorities Find Body of 6-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing 5 Years Ago, No Suspects Named

An Arizona girl who disappeared five years ago was recently found dead in a desert, police announced on Friday.

The remains of Isabel Celis, who went missing from her Tucson home in April 2012 when she was 6 years old, were found in a rural part of Pima County about a month ago, according to police.

Cops had reportedly followed more than 2,000 leads since Celis’ disappearance.

Police did not reveal how long the girl’s remains were in that location or what caused her death.

"Obviously this is not the ending that any of us had hoped for, but this is also not the ending of the case," Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a press conference. ”We are working this case very aggressively as we would with any case involving the death of a child.”

Police have also not revealed any suspects in the case yet, but said the Celis’ remains weren’t found by “happenstance.”

Celis was last seen by family members when she went to bed at 11 p.m. on a Friday, according to reports.

When her father went to wake her at 8 a.m. the next day, he said that Celis was gone, police said.

Cops have never named any suspects in the girl's disappearance, but did acknowledge early on in the investigation that they had found "suspicious circumstances around a possible entry point" at her home.

